Karachi reports another 277 dengue cases

Karachi continues to see a rise in the number of dengue cases as 277 more infections of mosquito-borne disease were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to Sindh Health Department, as many as 277 cases of dengue fever were reported in the metropolis in the past 24 hours, taking the monthly tally to over 2000.

Among these cases, 54 belong to District East, 76 in Central, 85 in Korangi, 26 in South, 13 in West, 26 in Malir and eight in Kemari District.

So far, more than 1100 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Karachi this year, the health department revealed.

Meanwhile, 45 patients lost their lives due to mosquito-borne disease in 2022. Out of the total number of deaths, 41 belong to Karachi only.

Overall tally

The Ministry of National Health in its report said that 41,746 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been reported this year.

In last four days, 4194 dengue virus cases and six deaths have been reported across the country.

This year, dengue virus has claimed 84 deaths, most of them reported from flood-hit Sindh province. This year 12,947 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh with 43 deaths, according to sources.

