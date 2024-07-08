Karachi reports most vehicle, motorcycle thefts in June

KARACHI: The officials of law enforcement once again failed to control street crimes as the most number of motorbike, and car thefts were reported in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Sindh in its recent report disclosed that the most reported cases were snatching of cars and motorbikes during June in Karachi.

Due to the poor performance of AVLC, criminals are now targeting cars and motorcycles in Karachi.

As per the report, a total of 24 cars were snatched while 135 others were stolen in the span of 30 days out of which the authorities managed to recover only 80 vehicles.

Similarly, the report indicates that 564 motorcycles were taken away from citizens at gunpoint, and 2,792 motorcycles were stolen, while the police managed to recover only 196 of these stolen motorcycles.

Additionally, the report also highlights an increase in mobile phone snatching. In June alone, 1,433 mobile phones were taken from citizens at gunpoint, with the police recovering a mere 18 phones.

The CPLC report also notes the registration of six cases of extortion within Karachi. Moreover, 40 individuals were killed in various incidents across the city during the same month.