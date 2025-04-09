Karachi reports nearly 17,000 street crime incidents in three months

KARACHI: Karachi has reported a staggering 16,977 street crime incidents in the first three months of 2025, ARY News reported quoting CPLC.

According to the Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), the crimes include mobile phone snatching, motorcycle theft, and carjacking, with 4,298 mobile phones, 11,982 motorcycles, and 537 cars stolen or robbed between January 1 and March 31.

Other notable crimes reported in the city include four kidnappings and 24 extortion incidents in just one month. The CPLC report also mentioned the tragic consequences of these crimes, with 132 people losing their lives in various incidents, including 26 deaths during resistance to robbery.

The police’s performance in investigating these cases has been disappointing, with notified investigative officers failing to track down culprits. The specialized unit tasked with handling robbery cases also struggled to make an impact.

Earlier today, a man in Karachi was killed by robbers when he offered resistance to robbers in the Landhi area of the city.

A young man identified as 22-year-old Manzoor, lost his life in a daring robbery attempt in Landhi’s Moeenabad, Karachi. According to police reports, three robbers attempted to snatch valuables from the victim and shot him when he resisted.

Rescue sources said that the body has been shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In a similar incident, another man in Karachi was shot dead by robbers after he resisted them in the Korangi neighborhood of the city.

In Korangi’s Zaman Town, Karachi, a young guy named Saadullah Malik was killed in a bold robbery attempt. Three criminals tried to take items from a group of children who were sitting in the street, according to police reports.

A worker named Saadullah Malik, who had just left his factory job, pursued the robbers and apprehended one of them. But the young man was struck by a bullet fired by one of the thieves during the altercation.