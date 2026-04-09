Karachi reports second monkeypox case

Karachi has reported second case of monkeypox, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital MS.

According to details, a 22-year-old resident of Karachi’s Buffer Zone area has been diagnosed with the monkeypox virus.

The Medical Superintendent of Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital stated that the patient is exhibiting all symptoms of Monkeypox and has no travel history.

The patient is currently under treatment at Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital, said Dr Waheed Rajput.

Officials added that the first case of Monkeypox in the city this year was reported in January.

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus.

Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.