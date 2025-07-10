Karachi restaurant ‘denies’ entry to man wearing shalwar qameez

KARACHI: A controversy has erupted in Karachi as a restaurant management allegedly denied entry to a man wearing shalwar qameez, ARY News reported.

Abdul Latif, a lawyer, claimed that he was refused service at a private restaurant in a posh area on May 18.

Aggrieved with the incident, the man approached the Consumer Court and maintained that a waiter told him that food service was ‘unavailable’ under that dress code.

Abdul Latif said that while visiting a private restaurant to dine, the waiter stopped him, and the manager labeled shalwar kameez as ‘cheap dressing.’

According to the complainant, the manager threatened him to forcibly eject if he caused a scene.

Abdul Latif said that after facing humiliation, he sent a legal notice to the restaurant, but the administration has yet to respond. The citizen has now approached the Consumer Court, seeking action against the restaurant.