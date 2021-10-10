Karachi rickshaw driver helps recover 5 abducted children

KARACHI: Police recovered five abducted children and arrested their alleged kidnapper during a raid in Karachi’s Ittehad Town Saturday night, reported ARY News.

The police relayed that the children whose ages range between three and ten years belong to the same family and were kidnapped from the port city’s Naval Colony.

The alleged abductor, identified as Faheem, kidnapped the children while they were returning home from a seminary, a police official said, adding the suspect hired two rickshaws for their transportation.

The police said the abductor was traced with the help of the driver of one of the two rickshaws.

Saeedullah told the police that he got suspicious and enquired about the kids, to which the kidnapper replied that they were his own children and instructed him to drive on.

It was when he managed to get the phone number of the children’s real father and talked to him that he came to know they were being kidnapped.

During interrogation, the police said, the suspect, who divorced his wife three months ago, revealed that he abducted the children with ill intent.

