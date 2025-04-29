Sindh govt to integrate all ride-hailing services in unified system in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to introduce a unified and modern system for all ride-hailing services operating in Karachi, aiming to improve service quality.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Sindh Transport Department chaired by Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to CM Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Transport Secretary Asad Zaman, and Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Kamal Dayo.

The meeting reviewed progress on the establishment of Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers across the province and evaluated the performance of those currently operational in Karachi.

The provincial government decided to expedite efforts to launch an Electric Vehicle (EV) taxi service aimed at modernizing urban transport. Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the introduction of EV taxis will not only update the taxi network but also significantly reduce environmental pollution.

“We are working to bring all taxi services in Karachi under a unified, modern system that ensures passenger safety and service quality,” he said.

He added that the integration would help enhance fare transparency, vehicle inspection procedures, and overall service efficiency.

The meeting also discussed various financing models to provide EV taxis to the public on easy installments.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, Sharjeel Memon announced that in the first phase, 1,000 pink scooters would be distributed free of cost to working women and female students.

“Efforts are underway to fast-track the delivery process and ensure convenient transportation for women across the city,” he said.

Sharjeel Memon expressed the government’s intention to relocate traditional buses operating in Karachi to other districts, replacing them with a fully electric bus fleet.

He also confirmed that double-decker buses will arrive in Karachi by June, while a new fleet of buses is expected to be delivered by late June or early July.

He said work is rapidly being carried out on establishing EV charging stations, parking facilities, and other necessary infrastructure in Karachi, adding that the upcoming fiscal year’s budget is expected to include increased funding for the procurement of new buses.