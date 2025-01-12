Karachi road accident claims one more life

KARACHI: A citizen lost his life in a road accident on Shahrah-e-Faisal near Fine House, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the motorcycle rider lost his life after being hit by a speeding car, which turned turtle after the crash.

Authorities have also noted that both the male and female occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.

Furthermore, bottles of alcohol were discovered inside the car, which raises additional concerns regarding the circumstances of the incident.

Karachi is currently making headlines due to an increase in road accidents that have resulted in a significant number of fatalities.

Earlier yesterday, a man who sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi breathed his last.

According to details, the deceased identified as Sardar Masih was hit by a car on 10 January morning on Karachi’s Shaheed-Millat Road and was rushed to the hospital where he died after being treated for a day.

According to traffic police, the speeding car struck the motorcyclists, causing them to lose control and fall onto the road.

A tanker truck, which was following the car, failed to stop in time and ran over the fallen motorcyclists. The tanker dragged the motorcycle and its occupants for a distance before coming to a halt, killing two persons.

The third man also sustained injuries in the incident and transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where he died on Saturday.

Sardar’s son recounted that his father was on his way when the car hit him, and a fellow worker rushed him to the hospital via ambulance.