Water tanker ‘kills’ another citizen in Karachi

KARCHI: An elderly man died after being hit by a water tanker in the Baldia Town area of ​​Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, an elderly citizen who was passing through after offering prayers in Baldia Town was hit by the water tanker, resulting in his death.

The dead body has been shifted to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The tanker was partially damaged by the enlarged citizens who tried to set it ablaze.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle rider died and another was injured after being hit by a bus in North Karachi.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Aamir while the injured was identified as Zaman. It is alleged that the speeding bus hit the bikers, which is under investigation.

According to police, the deceased and injured youth were riding the same bike, the driver escaped and the bus has been taken into custody.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in road accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.

The traffic police said that most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers.

In January and the first six days of February 2025, 32 accidents involved heavy traffic.

In response to the rising number of accidents, the traffic police have taken action, issuing 34,655 challans and arresting 490 drivers. Additionally, 532 vehicle fitness certificates were cancelled.