web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Teenage girl killed in another Karachi road accident

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A teenage girl has been killed after being struck by a speeding ambulance on New MA Jinnah Road in Karachi as road accidents continue claiming valuable lives in the city, ARY News reported.

According to police, the teenage girl was fatally injured after being hit by an ambulance on New MA Jinnah Road in Karachi. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The ambulance driver, identified as Muhammad Ali, has been taken into custody by the police. Angry onlookers smashed the ambulance’s windows in response to the incident.

A police contingent, including crime scene investigators, has arrived at the hospital to investigate the matter. Authorities are gathering further details, revealing that the victim worked as a domestic worker.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in road accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.

Read more: Karachi traffic police to monitor dumpers’ speed using trackers

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents.  The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.

The traffic police said that most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers.

In January and the first six days of February 2025, 32 accidents involved heavy traffic.

In response to the rising number of accidents, the traffic police have taken action, issuing 34,655 challans and arresting 490 drivers. Additionally, 532 vehicle fitness certificates were cancelled.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Pakistan's young cricket team should get more chances after New Zealand tour?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.