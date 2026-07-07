Karachi roads set for cleanliness drive

KARACHI: The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and the Sindh Traffic Police have agreed to work together to curb roadside littering and promote a cleaner urban environment through coordinated awareness campaigns, public behaviour change initiatives, and institutional collaboration.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Police Karachi, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, and SSWMB representative Kashif Siddiqui, who discussed practical measures to discourage littering from moving vehicles and strengthen waste management compliance across Karachi. The discussion also included the proposal for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two departments to establish a long-term framework for cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized that littering from cars, buses, motorcycles, rickshaws and other public transport vehicles is a major contributor to roadside pollution. They agreed that changing public behaviour through sustained awareness and civic engagement is essential for achieving cleaner roads and a healthier environment.

The meeting also reviewed a comprehensive framework prepared by SSWMB, which proposes the installation of onboard waste bins in public transport and commercial vehicles, the display of anti-littering signage carrying awareness messages and penalties, the introduction of an enforcement mechanism against littering from vehicles, and the launch of pilot projects at selected transport terminals and major transport corridors.

Both departments also discussed conducting joint awareness campaigns at key traffic intersections, transport terminals, educational institutions and public places. Traffic Police and SSWMB will explore the use of digital platforms, public announcements and community outreach activities to encourage commuters to dispose of waste responsibly and refrain from throwing garbage onto roads.

Speaking on the occasion, Kashif Siddiqui said that keeping roads clean is a shared responsibility and can only be achieved through active public participation and strong inter-agency collaboration. He said that by combining the outreach capabilities of SSWMB with the public engagement role of Traffic Police, both institutions can foster a lasting culture of cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

Traffic police chief appreciated the initiative and assured full cooperation in promoting road cleanliness and public awareness. He said that coordinated efforts between the two organizations would not only help reduce roadside littering but also encourage citizens to adopt responsible behaviour, making Karachi cleaner, healthier and more environmentally sustainable.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their commitment to formalize future cooperation through an MoU and jointly implement initiatives that promote waste management compliance, environmental awareness and civic responsibility across the city.