Karachi robbery resistance death case takes shocking turn

KARACHI: The Karachi robbery resistance death case took a shocking turn after the CCTV footage of the tragic incident emerged, ARY News reported.

As per details, a 49-year-old man, Yousuf Khan, was killed in a shooting incident in Liaquatabad, Karachi. Initial reports suggested that the incident was of a robbery resistance but further investigation has revealed that the killer and the victim were acquainted.

According to police, Yousuf Khan was visiting his in-laws’ house when he got into an argument with an unknown person, wearing a mask. The argument escalated, and the unknown man shot Yousuf Khan and fled the scene on Yousuf’s motorcycle.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the killer and the victim arguing over something. The police have found evidence that suggests the killer and the victim knew each other. The killer did not take Yousuf’s valuables, including 20,000 rupees and a mobile phone, which were found in his pocket.

Police are investigating the incident and have transferred Yousuf’s body to the hospital. Yousuf, a resident of Metroville Karachi, was owner of an ice making factory and he had two wives.

The metropolis has seen an increase in the street crime as the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report revealed that 5,789 crimes occurred in April 2024 in Karachi.

According to the report, 162 cases of robbery and 4,184 cases of motorbike theft were reported in April, with 1,368 mobile phones snatched from citizens at gunpoint.

Additionally, 15 cases of extortion and one case of kidnapping for ransom were reported, whereas 59 citizens lost their lives in various incidents during last month.

In the last four months, 28,416 major crimes were reported, with 62 citizens losing their lives due to robbery resistance.