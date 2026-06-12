Karachi Rs 300 mln robbery: Cash van Security In-charge held responsible for heist

KARACHI: The Karachi Police have found the security in-charge hailing from Parachinar of a cash van responsible for orchestrating a massive heist, looting a whopping sum of Rs 300 million in the Federal B Area today, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the cash van had initially departed from Tariq Road to deliver the money to a private bank in the FB Area.

The incident occurred when the crew stopped near Rizwan Park to have tea. While they were stopped, four unarmed robbers approached and took control of the vehicle.

Investigators revealed that the van’s security guards stood outside with the doors wide open for about 15 minutes. The security in charge actively aided the criminals by taking the keys from the guards, getting into the vehicle, and closing the doors.

Surprisingly, the robbers did not carry any weapons and left behind two pistols and a repeater rifle possessed by the guards.

The suspects then drove the van into a street near Altaf Pakwan, where they transferred bags containing the staggering Rs 300 million into a getaway vehicle. The security in charge subsequently fled the scene alongside the culprits.

While authorities have taken the remaining security guards and the driver into custody for questioning, a formal case has not yet been registered as the search for the prime suspects continues.

The investigation of the massive heist is underway, examining all the perspectives.