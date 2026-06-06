KARACHI: In a shocking case, Karachi police have arrested the mastermind behind a massive Rs 9 million (90 lakh) robbery, revealing that the heist was orchestrated from the inside by a trusted employee who enjoyed exceptional workplace perks.

According to Preedy police officials, Bilal (alias Sheena), an employee of a solar inverter dealer for over a decade, served as the informant for the high-profile heist. Despite receiving three annual bonuses, a share in the business’s financial recoveries, and a motorcycle gifted to him by his employer, Bilal chose to betray his boss’s trust by leaking critical financial movements to a criminal gang.

The breakthrough came following a police encounter when law enforcement officials apprehended the wounded mastermind of the operation, identified as Noor Wali.

Inside the Rs 9 Million Regal Chowk Heist

The incident dates back to February 14, when two armed robbers intercepted a delivery rider working for the solar inverter dealer near Regal Chowk in Karachi’s bustling Saddar area. The criminals held the rider at gunpoint and made off with Rs 9 million in cash.

Following initial investigations, the police previously arrested two suspects, Asad and Bilal.

“Bilal had been working with the dealer for ten years and knew the ins and outs of the daily financial transactions,” a senior police official stated. “On the day of the crime, Bilal went to the owner’s house under the guise of delivering food. After mapping the movement of two employees leaving to deposit the cash into a bank, he immediately alerted his accomplices.”

Buried Cash Recovered, TikTok Videos Surface

Acting on tips provided by the co-conspirators, police conducted a targeted raid and successfully recovered Rs 4.5 million in cash, which the suspects had buried underground to evade detection. The interrogation of the initial detainees eventually led the Preedy Police to track down and arrest the gang leader, Noor Wali, after a brief shootout.

Investigators revealed a bizarre twist to the case: after pulling off the multi-million rupee robbery, the suspects fled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where they flaunted their newfound wealth.

“The suspects made TikTok videos celebrating their success after reaching KP. Both Asad and the mastermind, Noor Wali, can be clearly identified in the video clips,” the police added.

Suspect Profiles

Noor Wali (Mastermind): Originally hails from the Kala Dhaka region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Arrested in injured condition following a police encounter.

Bilal & Asad (Accomplices): Residents of Buner, KP. Bilal acted as the trusted insider and informant.

The Karachi Police confirmed that an aggressive investigation is currently underway to extract information from Noor Wali regarding the remaining stolen cash and to determine if the gang is linked to other financial crimes in the metropolitan city.