Karachi Safe City camera distribution box stolen near Bilawal House

KARACHI: In a bizarre security breach, the distribution box of the Karachi Safe City surveillance cameras was stolen from an area near Bilawal House — the office and residence of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The incident came to light on Thursday in what is considered a high-security zone, raising serious security concerns.

According to Director General (DG) Safe City Authority Asif Aijaz Sheikh, the distribution box (DB box), which was connected to the surveillance cameras near Bilawal House Chowrangi, was stolen, resulting in the cameras being switched off. Surprisingly, the alarm system also did not go off after the theft of the DB box.

Authorities have removed the cameras from the poles for safekeeping, Sheikh said, adding that the stolen box contained equipment worth millions of rupees.

“We are investigating why the system’s alarm did not activate when the DB box was removed,” he added. Authorities termed the incident a matter of grave concern.

Police are attempting to identify the thieves using footage from nearby cameras. However, the incident has raised serious questions about the safety and effectiveness of the Safe City system itself.

The theft also sparked a wave of reactions on social media, where users expressed disbelief and humor over the situation.

One user quipped, “Who will save the Safe City cameras?” while another jokingly suggested chaining the cameras — a common local tactic to prevent theft.

Earlier in October, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while presiding over a detailed progress review meeting of the Karachi Safe City Project (Phase I), approved the proposed scope of Phase II and directed police departments and the Safe City Authority to significantly speed up implementation to ensure timely completion of this flagship public safety initiative.

The Chief Minister was informed that Phase-I of the video surveillance system, launched on May 31, 2024, is progressing on schedule for completion by November 30, 2025.

This phase involves installing a modern, AI-enabled camera network, establishing command and control centres, and integrating law enforcement databases to bolster crime prevention, traffic management, and emergency response.