Karachi school principal arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ teachers, staffers

KARACHI: The police on Monday arrested a principal of a private school in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed for allegedly sexually assaulting teachers and other staff members, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police also recovered more than ‘25 obscene videos’ from the mobile phone principal – identified as Irfan, who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting teachers and other staff members.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Hasan Sardar confirmed the development and said they have recovered more than ‘25 obscene videos’ from the principal’s mobile phone while a case has been registered against him.

The senior police official further said that the police have acquired all the evidence against the arrested accused.

SSP Malir also said that the citizens helped in apprehending the school principal – who according to the police – was also involved in blackmailing and extortion.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Education Department announced to take strict action against the school administration and sought a ‘detailed report’ of the incident from the Directorate of Private Schools.

Additional Director Registration has constituted a four-member committee for investigation into the incident. The committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Director Qurban Bhutto.

The committee will visit the school tomorrow and acquire all get the relevant details. Additional Director Rafia Mallah said that the private school is not even registered, while action will be taken against the administration.