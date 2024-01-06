Karachi school timings changed due to cold weather

KARACHI: The education department has changed the timings of all the government and private schools in Sindh amid cold weather in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Education Secretary has issued the order, according to which the morning session for primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools extended by half an hour after which the session will commence at 8:30 am.

The new schedule will remain in effect till January 31, 2024.

Karachi recorded the coldest morning of 2024 as the minimum temperature dropped to 14°C in the metropolis, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Department said the temperature in Karachi dropped due to north-east winds blowing in the city at the speed of eight kilometers per hour.

The Met Office has also predicted light rain in Karachi today. Met Office further informed that due to the stable atmosphere, prevailing dense foggy conditions will continue over Punjab including Islamabad, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

A rain-bearing westerly system will likely enter Balochistan on 04th January (today) and may affect parts of Balochistan till 05th January 2024. Under the influence of this weather system: