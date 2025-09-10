Will Karachi schools, colleges remain closed on Thursday?

KARACHI: The All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association announced that the educational institutions will remain open in Karachi on Thursday.

Haidar Ali, a spokesperson for the association, said that there is no expectation of any significant rainfall or powerful weather spells in the coming days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The association maintained that there had already been an extended holiday earlier in August and September.

Persistent rain over the past two days has wreaked havoc across Karachi, submerging low-lying areas and raising water levels in the Malir and Lyari rivers.

Intermittent showers, ranging from light to heavy, have inundated major roads and neighborhoods, severely impacting daily life in Karachi.

The Sindh government had ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools across Karachi Division, on Wednesday amid expected heavy monsoon rains.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner Karachi, all public and private schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.

The decision was taken in view of the weather advisory by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), which has forecast more widespread rain,s wind, and thundershowers in the city.