Monday, October 7, 2024
Karachi: Sea breeze suspends, mercury soars to 35 Celsius

KARACHI: The sea breeze has been suspended as the temperature has soared to 35 degree Celsius, while the ‘feel like’ temperature has been 37 Celsius owing to high ratio of humidity.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a rise in temperatures in Karachi, with maximum temperatures expected to exceed 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The Met Office has forecast maximum temperature today between 33 to 35 Celsius in the metropolis.

The Early Warning Center of the PMD had earlier issued an advisory that the northwestern desert winds from Balochistan will start affecting the city from Monday, causing the maximum temperature to rise.

Due to higher humidity levels, the heat may feel more intense than the actual temperature.

Today, the weather in the city is expected to be partly cloudy, with temperatures recorded between 33 to 35 degrees. Recently, the weather remained moderate due to low-level clouds and strong winds from the sea.

In other districts of Sindh, hot to very hot, and dry weather is expected.

October used to be hot and humid month every year, while the weather turning cool from early November or middle of the month.

