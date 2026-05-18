KARACHI: Police have identified the suspect involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident at Seaview in Karachi that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to investigation officials, the prime suspect has been identified as Noman Ali, a resident of Dera Murad Jamali. He fled to Balochistan after police launched raids following the accident.

The incident occurred when a speeding double-cabin vehicle bearing a government number plate rammed into a car at Seaview before fleeing the scene.

The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Salman.

Police said the suspect initially sought help from friends after escaping from the accident site. After allegedly hiding the damaged vehicle, he reportedly went to a friend’s house in Defence Phase 7.

Investigators revealed that the suspect owns a Corolla and a Revo vehicle registered in his name.

According to police sources, a raid was conducted at a private housing society located near the highway, but the suspect managed to escape before police arrived.

Investigative officials claimed that the absconding suspect would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing the speeding double-cabin vehicle driving recklessly before crashing into another car, causing it to overturn.