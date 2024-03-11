Karachi sees mass traffic jam ahead of Ramadan

KARACHI: Thousands of vehicles got stuck for hours on the roads in Karachi, increasing the miseries of the citizens as different roads including MA Jinnah Road witnessed massive traffic jams ahead of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Traffic Police of the city also confirmed that several main arteries of Karachi are witnessing traffic jams. The police added that traffic pressure around the shopping centers and markets is high, causing long queues of vehicles.

In a statement issued here, the police maintained that II Chundirgarh Road, Shaheen Complex, Metropole, Nursery, Abdullah Haroon Road, Teen Talwar, MA Jinnah Road, Chaudhry Khaliquz Zaman Road, and Garden areas are facing traffic woes.

The Traffic Police said that Ayesha Manzil, Liaquatabad, Tin Hatti, Lasbela, Nazimabad, Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Guru Mandir, Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Airport Road and University Road are also witnessing traffic congestion.

The police said that other affected areas include Singar Chowrangi, Vita Chowrangi, Godam Chowrangi, Causeway Road, Expressway, Manzil Pump, Quaidabad, Mauripur Road, State Avenue Road, Jinnah Bridge, MT Khan Road, Habib Bank Chowrangi and Ghani Chowrangi