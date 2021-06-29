COVID vaccination begins at seminaries, 2000 students, teachers to recieve jabs today

KARACHI: The Covid vaccination drive has begun at seminaries as 2000 students and teachers at a religious educational institute in Karachi would receive jabs on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the health teams would visit Jamia tur Rasheed today and administer COIVD-19 vaccines to teachers and students at the seminary.

The step is aimed at creating awareness among the masses in order to promote the vaccination process among different segments of society.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has introduced various curbs aimed at expediting the vaccination process in the country.

After reaching the milestone of administering more than 10 million doses on June 09, the National Command and Operation Centre made Covid-19 vaccination obligatory for public and private sector employees.

The government has also made it mandatory for the educational institutes in the country to ensure vaccination of their staff including teachers in order to minimize the risk of getting infected as the last National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting allowed the provinces to decide on their own regarding the reopening of the educational institutes.