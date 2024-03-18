Karachi: Senate nomination papers scrutiny begins

KARACHI: The scrutiny of nomination papers for Senate election begins today (Monday) and will complete on March 19, ARY News reported.

Overall, 35 candidates including from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), MQM-P and other parties’ as well as independents have filed nomination papers for 12 Senate seats of Sindh.

Returning Officer Sharifullah conducting scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates.

MQM-P’s Rauf Siddiqui and independent candidate Faisal Vawda reached the RO office for scrutiny of their nomination papers.

Twenty-one candidates have submitted nomination papers for general seats in upper house, six candidates file papers for women’s two reserved seats, while five candidates have been fielded for technocrats two seats and three candidates filed papers for the minorities reserved seat.

According to the election schedule appeals can be filed upto March 21 against approval or rejection of nomination papers. The election tribunals will decide appeals by March 25.

A revised list of candidates will be released on March 26. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till March 27.

The Senate election will be held in national and provincial assemblies will be held on April 02.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), the Sindh’s ruling party, has fielded its candidates on all vacant Senate seats from Sindh.

PPP has finalised the names of Sarmad Ali and Barrister Zameer Ghumro on the Technocrat seats.

Quratul Ain Marri and Rubina Qaimkhani will contest Senate elections on women’s reserved seats, while Poonjo Mall Bheel will be PPP’s candidate on the minority seat.

Similarly, Sarfaraz Rajjar, Ashraf Jatoi, Masroor Ahsan, Nadeem Bhutto, Dost Ali Jaiser and Kazim Shah will be the party’s candidates for general seats of the Senate.