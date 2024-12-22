Two killed in separate road accidents in Karachi

KARACHI: Tragedy struck Karachi today as two people lost their lives in separate road accidents at different locations in the city, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the first incident occurred at Ayesha Manzil when a speeding bus collided with a motorcycle carrying a married couple. The collision resulted in the death of the wife, while the husband sustained injuries.

Following the accident, enraged onlookers set the bus ablaze, though all passengers were safely evacuated.

The family of the deceased woman has accused the police of mishandling the case, alleging that the bus driver, who was initially arrested, has since managed to escape custody.

In a separate incident on Abul Hasan Isphahani Road, a speeding bus crushed a motorcyclist, claiming the life of a young man named Yasoob Hussain. Yasoob, a promising cricketer and part-time samosa seller, was travelling with his friend Mohsin at the time of the accident. The bus driver fled the scene immediately after the incident.

The injured in both accidents are receiving medical treatment. However, Yasoob Hussain’s family has expressed concerns over the lack of medical staff at Abbasi Hospital, where Mohsin is currently undergoing treatment.

Karachi witnessed a surge in the number of traffic accidents in 2024, resulting in the loss of 715 lives in the port city.

According to rescue sources, the victims include 562 men, 80 women, and 73 children.

In addition to the fatalities, 7,621 citizens, including women and children, were injured in these accidents. Among the injured, men accounted for 562 fatalities and 6,290 injuries, while women accounted for 80 fatalities and 994 injuries. Children were also among the victims, with 73 fatalities reported.

Comparing the numbers to the previous year, the number of fatalities in traffic accidents in Karachi has decreased slightly from 801 in 2023. However, the number of injuries has increased from 6,545 in 2023. The authorities must take concrete steps to address the root causes of these accidents and ensure the safety of citizens on the roads.