Karachi traffic accidents claim 715 lives in 2024

KARACHI: Karachi witnessed a surge in the number of traffic accidents in 2024, resulting in the loss of 715 lives in the port city, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the victims include 562 men, 80 women, and 73 children.

In addition to the fatalities, 7,621 citizens, including women and children, were injured in these accidents. Among the injured, men accounted for 562 fatalities and 6,290 injuries, while women accounted for 80 fatalities and 994 injuries. Children were also among the victims, with 73 fatalities reported.

Comparing the numbers to the previous year, the number of fatalities in traffic accidents in Karachi has decreased slightly from 801 in 2023. However, the number of injuries has increased from 6,545 in 2023. The authorities must take concrete steps to address the root causes of these accidents and ensure the safety of citizens on the roads.

In a separate report released by Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) earlier, over 62000 incidents of crime were reported, and more than 16000 cellphones were stolen in the city from January one to October 31.

The report says that throughout this 10-month period, a total of 16,777 mobile phones were stolen. The report further notes that more than 39,000 individuals had their motorcycles taken. Furthermore, there were 1,489 documented cases of car theft.

During this timeframe, 19 incidents of kidnapping for ransom were recorded. A total of 80 cases of extortion were reported.

In this span of time, 478 individuals lost their lives in various incidents.

The CPLC report also mentioned that in these 10 months, 11 police personnel were martyred, and 105 citizens lost their lives during attempts to resist robbery.