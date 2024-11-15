Double parking banned in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi administration has imposed a ban on double parking on the busiest roads of the city to address the growing traffic congestion.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, Hassan Naqvi, who emphasised the need for better traffic management and the enforcement of charged parking regulations.

During the meeting, DIG Traffic Karachi Ahmed Nawaz revealed that there are currently 201 charged parking areas in Karachi, with around 130 of these located on major roads. However, the presence of illegal and double-parking spots, particularly in the South District, has been playing a major in growing traffic issues, he added.

The DIG Traffic also reported that these unauthorised parking spots are causing significant disruption to the flow of traffic in the city.

It was mutually decided in the meeting that, the authorities will ensure that parking contractors comply with the regulations, and those found violating the rules will face the cancellation of their permits. Both the district administration and traffic police are expected to work together to enforce these rules effectively.

In addition, the meeting also discussed the closure of ticket counters for intercity buses operating within Karachi. These offices, which have been contributing to congestion, will no longer be allowed to issue tickets in the city. The Transport Secretary has been tasked with ensuring that no tickets are sold from these counters, as part of a broader effort to reduce traffic pressure.

These measures are part of the ongoing efforts to improve Karachi’s traffic management and ensure smoother movement across the city. The authorities are hopeful that the strict enforcement of these new rules will lead to a reduction in traffic jams and an overall improvement in the city’s road safety.

Read More: IDEAS 2024: DIG Traffic seeks closure of schools in Karachi

Earlier on 15 Nov, DIG traffic sought the closer of schools in Karachi to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024.

DIG Traffic wrote a letter to the Karachi commissioner, requesting the closure of schools around Sharah-e-Faisal and Karsaz during IDEAS 2024.

The letter stated that the opening of schools during the IDEAS 2024 will disrupt the traffic flow, therefore it is requested to close the schools in Karachi from November 19 to 22.

The defense exhibition, a significant international event, necessitates stringent security and traffic management measures, with school closures expected to ease congestion in the area.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is the official partner of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 and running a publicity drive via its aircraft.