IDEAS 2024: DIG Traffic seeks closure of schools in Karachi

KARACHI: In order to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024, the deputy inspector general (DIG) Traffic has sought the closure of schools in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, DIG Traffic has written a letter to the Karachi commissioner, requesting the closure of schools around Sharah-e-Faisal and Karsaz during IDEAS 2024.

The letter stated that the opening of schools during the IDEAS 2024 will disrupt the traffic flow, therefore it is requested to close the schools in Karachi from November 19 to 22.

The defense exhibition, a significant international event, necessitates stringent security and traffic management measures, with school closures expected to ease congestion in the area.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is the official partner of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 and running a publicity drive via its aircraft.

The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 will kick off from November 19 to 22 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The Pakistan government attaches a high level of importance to IDEAS. The exhibition attracts a large number of delegates and it is seen as a vehicle for facilitating their own indigenous arms trade.

The inaugural launch of IDEAS occurred in 2000 and was a vehicle to promote Pakistan’s domestic arms manufacturing businesses whilst providing a stage for international vendors to offer solutions to the requirements of the tri-services of Pakistan.

The event, having always been scheduled for the Karachi Expo Centre, in its first year attracted forty-five delegations from foreign countries.