PIA becomes official airlines of IDEAS 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to run the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 publicity drive via its aircraft, ARY News reported.

As per the details, PIA has been declared as the official airline of IDEAS 2024. The PIA will use its planes for the publicity of IDEAS 2024.

In this context, logos of IDEAS 2024 have been pasted on two Boeing 777 and two Airbus of the Pakistan International Airlines.

The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 will kick off from November 19 to 22 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The Pakistan government attaches a high level of importance to IDEAS. The exhibition attracts a large number of delegates and it is seen as a vehicle for facilitating their own indigenous arms trade.