‘Separate kitchen, room cooler’: Court informed on Bushra Bibi’s jail facilities

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday heard a petition requesting improved facilities for Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

During the hearing, where Bushra Bibi was represented by advocates Usman Gul and Zahir Abbas, the Advocate General’s Office submitted a report from the jail superintendent detailing the arrangements made for her.

According to the report, Bushra Bibi has been provided a separate, spacious room equipped with a mattress, chair, table, and bookshelf. The room also has lighting, a fan, and a room cooler during the summer.

Additionally, she has access to an LCD television and a separate kitchen for cooking. The report further states that her meals are inspected by a medical officer, and she undergoes medical check-ups twice daily.

The court directed the petitioner’s counsel to review the report and present their stance at the next hearing.

At this, Justice Raja Inam Amin Minhas adjourned the case, with the next hearing to be scheduled as per the court roster.

Read More: IHC issues notice to jail authorities on Bushra Bibi’s plea

The development came after, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to jail authorities on a petition filed by Bushra Bibi, seeking improved facilities in prison.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas presided over the hearing. Lawyers Usman Gul and Zahir Abbas represented Bushra Bibi, wife of the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The court issued notices to the Interior Secretary and the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, directing them to submit their responses. The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

It is worth mentioning here that the incarcerated former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, earlier submitted applications to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking an early hearing of their acquittal petitions in the Toshakhana 2 case.