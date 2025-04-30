PIA cancels Gilgit, Skardu flights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has canceled six round-trip flights between Islamabad, Gilgit and Skardu, ARY News reported.

As per details, the cancelled flights include PK-601, PK-603, and PK-605 from Islamabad to Gilgit, as well as PK-451 from Islamabad to Skardu. Additionally, flights PK-602 and PK-604 from Gilgit to Islamabad have also been cancelled.

Earlier today, Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s swift and timely response on Wednesday forced four Indian Rafale fighter jets to retreat in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Pakistan’s state-run news agency the APP reported, citing security sources.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, on the night of April 29/30, four Indian Rafale jets conducted patrolling within Indian geographical boundaries in the airspace over occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Air Force promptly detected the movement of Indian fighter jets and responded immediately. Indian jets became flustered and retreated owing to the timely and prompt action by the PAF.

It is worth mentioning here that Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar revealed credible intelligence suggesting that India may initiate military action against Pakistan within the next 24 to 36 hours, using baseless and fabricated allegations related to the Pahalgam incident as a pretext.

In a video statement, Atta Tarar asserted that any military aggression from India would be met with a “certain and decisive” response.

“The Pakistani nation will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs,” Tarar stated, warning that the consequences of any conflict would rest solely with India.

Atta Tarar said that Pakistan had offered an open and independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, inviting neutral experts to uncover the truth and motives behind the event.