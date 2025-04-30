web analytics
Cylinder blast claims five lives in Lahore

TOP NEWS

Babar Khan is ARY News' Lahore corespondent

LAHORE: At least five people were killed and five others were injured in a cylinder blast in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing Rescue 1122.

As per details, three blasts were reported at Ravi Road after a cylinder explosion. As a result five people were killed and five others were critically ill.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to the nearest hospital.

The cause of the blast is yet to be known.

Read more: Gas cylinder blast injures 12 including children in Karachi

Earlier, a man killed, and six persons were injured when a cylinder exploded in Mithadar police station jurisdiction in Karachi.

A loud explosion in a shop at the generator market in front of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce also damaged the building and nearby vehicles and rocked the area.

Fire erupted in the shop after cylinder blast and things at the shop were spread over the road.

Local people, Edhi ambulance and volunteers rushed to the spot and initiated relief activities. The injured were rushed to hospital for medical aid.

