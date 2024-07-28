Gas cylinder blast injures 12 including children in Karachi

At least 12 people including children and women were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Karachi, ARY News reported, according to rescue officials.

As per details, gas cylinder explosion occurred in a house near Ghausia Chowk, Orangi Town No 10, Karachi, resulting in injuries to 12 people including women and children.

Rescue teams reported that the injured were transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Civil Hospital’s burns ward for medical treatment.

The rescue team said among the injured were seven members of the household who suffered burns. Additionally, the collapse of the wall injured a neighbouring woman, her four-year-old son, and two newborn twins.

Earlier, a man killed, and six persons were injured when a cylinder exploded in Mithdar police station jurisdiction in Karachi.

A loud explosion in a shop at the generator market in front of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce also damaged the building and nearby vehicle and rocked the area.

Fire erupted in the shop after cylinder blast and things at the shop were spread over the road.

Local people, Edhi ambulance and voluntairs rushed to the spot and initiated relief activities. The injured were rushed to hospital for medical aid.