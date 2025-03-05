Karachi: Several shopkeepers, vendors arrested for profiteering in Ramadan

KARACHI: Deputy Commissioner South conducted price-checking operations in the Saddar Market Karachi on the directives of Commissioner Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner South fined several vendors and shop owners for selling products above the officially regulated rates.

The price-checking operation included multiple inspections across various stalls and shops in Saddar, resulting in fines, arrests, and the sealing of some establishments.

Deputy Commissioner South, Javed Nabi Khoso, reiterated that the crackdown on profiteers will continue unabated to ensure compliance with government pricing regulations.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner of District Central, Taha Saleem, visited Liaquatabad Super Market to monitor prices.

The price-checking inspection in Liaquatabad area included grocery items, meat markets, and fruits, during which fines were issued against ten profiteers selling products at inflated rates. Among those fined were vendors dealing in poultry and fruits.