Karachi: Shaheen Force created to fight street crime

KARACHI: With the rising incidents of street crime in Karachi, Additional Inspector-General (AIG) Javed Alam Odho has announced to launch Shaheen Force with the exclusive duty of preventing street crime.

The motorbike-mounted Shaheen Force will patrol the markets and public places to keep an eye on muggers. Sharpshooters are also included in the Shaheen Force.

The main purpose to launch the new force is to curb the increasing street crimes in the metropolitan city. The force will chase the muggers and fight them, AIG Odho said.

Officers in the force will be equipped with modern weapons and radios to immediately respond to situations as per directions received from the control room.

The AIG Karachi said Shaheen Force will be seen patrolling the streets of the city within 2 days.

Earlier in the day, police claimed to have apprehended an accomplice of a street criminal who was filmed by a citizen robbing a citizen and later identified through his social media profile.

Shahra-e-Noor Jahan police station arrested an accomplice of Adnan Albert during a raid and identified him as Sohail. “He is a close associate of Adnan Albert and image of both the suspects went viral on social media while committing a robbery,” they said, adding the authorities also recovered a hand grenade, pistol, mobile phone and other belongings.

