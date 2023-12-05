SHC orders KMC to end ‘illegal’ charged parking

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to end ‘illegal’ charged parking across the port city, ARY News reported.

A single bench of SHC Judge Justice Nadeem Akhtar was hearing the case related to ‘illegal’ charged parking in Karachi.

The court asked KMC counsel how they can receive parking fees in areas that don’t fall under its jurisdiction.

When you cannot maintain roads in the area then how come you charging fees?. The SHC while summoning details of the parking fees and a concrete plan about it, adjourned the further hearing of the case until December 13.

The issue of charged parking in several areas of the city has become a real issue for the Karachiites.

Earlier in the month of May, the Sindh High Court (SHC) scolded the director charged parking and other staff over their response about parking fees in DMC South, Karachi.

The hearing of plea against exorbitant charged parking fees was taken up by the then Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh.

A citizen moved the high court against charging of Rs30 for bike parking in DMC South, Karachi, against the fixed rates of Rs10.