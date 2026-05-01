KARACHI: A man was killed in a shooting incident at a sheesha café located in Karachi’ Gulistan-e-Johar Block 3.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Najeeb. Initial investigations revealed that a group of individuals entered the sheesha café while intoxicated and attempted to sit in an area reserved for women.

When the café management asked them to leave, the individuals became agitated and a dispute broke out with the security guard.

Police stated that during the heated exchange and scuffle, the security guard allegedly fired a shot, which struck Najeeb and resulted in his death.

Following the incident, police took action and detained the café manager and the security guard, while further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Sheesha, vaping banned in public places

It is to be noted that in 2024, the Sindh government imposed a ban on usage of Sheesha and e-cigarettes (vape) in public places and directed authorities to implement Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health Ordinance 2002.

The Sindh Health Department issued directives to Commissioners of multiple divisions, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Sukkur.

In the directive, provincial authorities imposed a ban on the use of sheesha and e-cigarettes (vape) in public places, such as hotels, restaurants, parks, cafes, and picnic points. However, the notification stated that the said ordinance was not being implemented in ‘true and spirit’.