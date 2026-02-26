Fire breaks out at Sher Shah SITE factory as Karachi sees second blaze in two days

KARACHI: A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Sher Shah SITE industrial area of Karachi, marking the second factory fire in the city within two days, prompting a large-scale emergency response as firefighting teams rushed to control the blaze, ARY News reported.

According to fire officials in Karachi, the incident quickly escalated and was declared a third-degree fire due to the intensity of the flames and the presence of hazardous materials inside the facility. Fire brigade teams from across Karachi were immediately dispatched to the site, while additional fire tenders and snorkel units were called in to assist with the operation.

Rescue officials stated that the factory contained chemicals used for cloth dyeing, which made the firefighting process more challenging. More than eight fire brigade vehicles are currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the fire in Karachi’s industrial zone.

Inspector General Sindh Javed Alam Odho directed police teams to reach the scene immediately and ensure the safety of the affected factory and the surrounding areas in Karachi. Authorities were also instructed to keep routes clear so that fire brigade and rescue vehicles could access the site without delay.

Security personnel from Pakistan Rangers also reached the site in Karachi and joined rescue teams in relief activities. Rangers officials confirmed that additional personnel had been deployed to maintain traffic flow around the affected building while emergency operations continued in the area.

Meanwhile, Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident in Karachi and sought an urgent report from the relevant departments. He directed authorities to take emergency measures and ensure that any injured individuals receive immediate medical treatment.

The chief minister also ordered officials to speed up the rescue operation in Karachi and ensure full coordination among emergency services.

Following the incident in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah directed that all factories across Sindh undergo a comprehensive audit of chemicals. He ordered authorities to compile detailed records of hazardous chemical storage and usage and strictly enforce chemical safety protocols in industrial units.

The Sindh chief minister further instructed that fire safety systems and chemical storage arrangements in factories be inspected immediately, adding that the audit report must be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office without delay.

Authorities in Karachi emphasized that the safety of workers and residents remains the top priority, warning that negligence regarding chemical storage and fire safety in industrial units will not be tolerated.

Karachi: Major Fire Engulfs Factory In Korangi

A day earlier, a catastrophic fire had broken out at a papad factory in the Korangi industrial area, quickly escalating as flames spread through the facility’s large production and storage sections.

According to reports, the blaze, fueled by highly combustible materials including industrial oil, plastic, and cardboard, posed significant challenges to firefighting efforts and prompted a massive city-wide emergency response.

The Karachi Fire Brigade initially dispatched six vehicles to the scene. However, due to the intensity of the fire and the rapid consumption of flammable stock, additional fire tenders were called in from across the city.

Authorities confirmed that the factory had been fully evacuated. No casualties were reported, but rescue officials cautioned that operations remained high-risk.

Firefighters faced severe challenges from dense, toxic smoke and extreme heat, which forced teams to break walls and doors at several points to access the flames and contain the fire from within.

In response to the urgent need for a consistent water supply, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) declared an emergency at the Landhi Hydrant.

Following directives from CEO Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, a spokesperson confirmed that a fleet of water tankers was immediately deployed to support the Fire Brigade and Rescue 1122.