Karachi: SHO injured in FB area anti-encroachment operation

KARACHI: At least one Station House Officer (SHO) injured in the anti-encroachment operation in the Federal B area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, police officials said that the anti-encroachment was carried out in the FB area however the residents resisted the operation.

The police spokesperson stated that over 200 homes have been constructed illegally on the land of a park.

The operation was carried out on the orders of the honorable court to ground these illegally built homes.

Read more: SHC orders immediate removal of encroachments in Karachi

The operation was carried out in the presence of police, district administration and anti-encroachment officials and several people were also arrested from the encroachment site.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments from main arteries of the port city.

SHC Justice Nadeem Akhtar heard the plea and issued directives to remove encroachments from around the Qayyumabad flyover and other areas in the metropolis. He said excessive encroachments were established around the flyover.

He stated that there are many encroachments around the highways of the city. Even if an operation is conducted, the encroachments are established again after a few days.

“It is the responsibility of the Commissioner and others to remove the encroachments,” he remarked.

“Police check-posts are established where more encroachments are established. All the relevant organisations should adopt zero-tolerance policy on the issue of encroachments,” he said.