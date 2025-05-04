Karachi SHO suspended for trader’s short-term kidnapping

Karachi SHO was suspended by AIG Karachi for the trader’s short-term kidnapping for extortion, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the trader was detained by police on April 29, with allegations later surfacing of illegal detention and extortion.

Karachi’s Additional Inspector General took notice of the matter and, in light of the investigation, SHO Jamshed Quarters, Ashraf Jogi, has been suspended, while SSP East has been assigned to conduct an inquiry against the former SHO.

Investigations have also been initiated into the theft of 18 mobile phones reportedly seized from the trader.

The trader registered a case against ASI Rizwan, Constable Umar Sheikh, and others, accusing them of abuse of power and wrongful confinement.

Authorities revealed that the suspended SHO had not only prepared a weak FIR but had also tampered with the trader’s statement under Section 154.

Meanwhile, suspect Faizan alias “Faizi,” reportedly involved in the case, has a prior criminal record and has been arrested previously, police confirmed.