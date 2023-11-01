Karachi: Shocking details of water theft via secret tunnels revealed

KARACHI: Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) revealed shocking details of water theft via secret tunnels in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to MD Water and Sewerage Corporation, Water theft worth Rs 15 billion revealed in the metropolis in last few years.

He said that the 20-foot-deep and 200-foot-long tunnels have been built and water theft is being carried out through these tunnels.

To curb the water crisis in the city of lights, the Karachi Water Board Authority along with Sindh Rangers have launched an operation and sealed five illegally operated water hydrants across Karachi.

Rangers, police seal five illegal water hydrants in Karachi

According to the details, to control the water crisis across the city, Sindh rangers along with water authorities initiated strict legal action against water theft and sealed a total of five water hydrants in Karachi.

During the raid, the operators of illegal water hydrants were arrested while the owners of these hydrants were on the run, meanwhile, the police officials are still searching to arrest them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) decided to launch a grand operation against defaulters including private cooperative housing societies.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) has decided to conduct a grand operation on October 14 against 18 private cooperative housing societies. The housing societies have dues of KW&SB worth more than Rs47.6 million.