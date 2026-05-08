KARACHI: A shocking robbery incident in Karachi was caught on video after armed robbers looted a jeweller of cash and silver worth millions before fleeing the scene.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Karimabad area of Karachi, where three armed suspects intercepted a jeweller who was on his way to Bolton Market.

The robbers allegedly snatched Rs2.3 million in cash along with one kilogram of silver before escaping. The entire incident was later recorded on a mobile phone, and the video has now surfaced online, highlighting the worsening street crime situation in Karachi.

The video shows the suspects approaching the victim on a moving motorcycle before one of them pulled out the bike’s key, forcing the vehicle to stop. Moments later, the armed men held the citizen at gunpoint and seized the helmet containing cash as well as a bag carrying silver.

Police officials confirmed that the robbers made off with Rs2.3 million and a one-kilogram silver bar during the robbery in Karachi.

Authorities said a case has been registered against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the victim, while further investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier, CCTV footage of a daring daylight bank robbery in the Pirabad area on Manghopir Road has surfaced, showing armed suspects looting approximately Rs60 million before escaping with ease, ARY News reported.

According to police and media reports, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when three armed men entered the bank while two accomplices remained outside in a white vehicle.

The CCTV footage shows the suspects storming inside the bank shortly after around 2:30 pm, opening fire to create panic before moving through different sections of the branch and collecting cash from counters and storage areas.

In one instance, when a locked room door would not open, one of the robbers broke it using a chair, forcing entry to continue the loot. The CCTV footage further shows the suspects stuffing cash into bags and carrying it away.

Karachi police said the robbers remained inside the bank for several minutes before escaping in coordination with their accomplices stationed outside.

Senior Superintendent of Police (West) Tariq Mastoi confirmed that a total of four to five suspects were involved in the heist. He said three armed men entered the bank while two provided external cover.

Officials added that the suspects also disarmed the security guard, snatching his pistol and rifle before collecting cash from the counters.

Also Watch: CCTV shows female student fell from roof in Karachi school