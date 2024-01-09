Karachi: SHOs suspended for ‘failing’ to control street crimes

KARACHI: Karachi police chief Khadim Hussain Rind on Tuesday suspended two station house officers (SHOs) for allegedly failing to control street crimes, ARY News reported.

The suspended police officers included sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) and station house officers (SHOs) of Sohrab Goth and SITE area.

Furthermore, AIG Khadim Hussain also ordered department inquiry against 15 station house officers of Karachi region.

A total of 16 head moharirs and 40 police officers – belonging to East, West and South zones – were also suspended for ‘patronising’ street crimes. Moreover, six officials of CIA, traffic police and security zone were also suspended.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rate of street crimes in Karachi reportedly increased by approximately 11.11 percent in the year 2023 with over 90,000 incidents reported compared to the year 2022 where more than 80,000 cases were reported.

Read More: Karachi street crimes: more than 90,000 cases reported in 2023

Karachi police released the data of street crimes for the year 2023 according to which more than 90,000 incidents were reported in the metropolis.

As per the reports obtained by ARY News, out of 90,000 incidents a total of 134 citizens were brutally murdered, hundreds injured over resisting robberies, while 411 civilians were killed in various incidents.

Moreover, more than 59,305 motorcycles and 2,336 cars were stolen and snatched, whereas, more than 28,000 citizens were deprived of mobile phones.

The report unveiled that in 2023, two banks were robbed, meanwhile, the cases of kidnapping and extortion increased last year with 17 incidents of kidnapping for ransom, and 50 cases of extortion were reported last year in Karachi.