KARACHI: Karachi recorded its hottest day of the year today, Monday, with temperatures soaring well above average, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the temperature reached 44.1°C, which is 7.8°C higher than the usual average for this time of year.

Due to the cessation of the sea breeze, the heat persisted late into the day, with the mercury still hovering at 40°C as late as 6:00 PM.

The highest temperatures were recorded at Jinnah Terminal, which hit 43.7°C, followed closely by Gulistan-e-Johar at 43.3°C.

Other parts of the city were also gripped by the intense heatwave; Mauripur recorded 43°C, while Bin Qasim sizzled at 42.1°C.

On the other hand, a catastrophic heatwave in Karachi claimed eight more lives today, including two suspected drug addicts, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, four individuals were brought to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to their ailments, while two others were confirmed to have died directly from heatstroke.

Rescue teams recovered three bodies from different locations across the city: one near the Super Market in Boat Basin (Clifton), a second beneath the Liaquatabad No. 10 bridge, and a third near Jamali Bridge on the Super Highway.

Furthermore, the body of a 50-year-old man, identified as Dur Muhammad, was found in Surjani Town. In separate incidents, a body was recovered near Khayaban-e-Saqib in Defence Phase 8, and another—identified as 55-year-old Abdul Wadood—was found on Suparco Road in Baldia.

Additionally, rescue sources confirmed the recovery of two bodies, believed to be drug addicts, near Manghopir and the Al-Noor Hotel in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

The extreme heat, which has persisted for two days, has now claimed a total of 14 lives in the metropolis.