Karachi sizzles today, to experience above 40 C temperatures

KARACHI: The port city sizzled on Monday as the maximum temperature expected to soar as above as 42 Celsius a suspension of sea breeze combined with relentless hot, dry northwesterly winds pushed the city into near heatwave-like conditions.

The Met Office has forecast a hot and dry weather in most parts of the country with extremely hot weather conditions in southern areas.

Most of the districts of Sindh and southern districts of Balochistan are likely to experience very hot and dry weather conditions.

Blistering, dry winds swept through Karachi yesterday, throughout the day, driving temperatures sharply upward. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the city’s weather station at Old Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 40.9°C on Sunday with 52% humidity – making it feel significantly hotter.

The heat index surged four to five degrees above the actual temperature, making conditions feel as high as 45°C. Among various localities, Gulistan-e-Johar recorded the highest temperature at 42°C, followed by Jinnah Terminal at 41.4°C, Mauripur at 40°C, and Sharae Faisal at 39.5°C.

Officials said that a heatwave requires a continuous halt in sea breeze for three to five days, temperatures exceeding 40°C, and humidity levels rising above 65%.

Weather officials yesterday forecast an intensely hot and dry weather on Monday, with temperatures potentially climbing to 41°C under the influence of hot northwesterly winds. However, some relief may arrive by evening as sea breezes are likely to resume. From Tuesday onward, temperatures are forecast to ease slightly, ranging between 36°C to 38°Celsius.

In interior of Sindh, Jacobabad recorded a scorching 46°Celsius, marking it as the hottest district.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday issued an alert for the provincial administration in Sindh’s central and upper districts in view of the extreme heatwave conditions.

Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh’s Jamshoro, Dadu, Nawabshah, Ghotki and Sanghar districts facing the heatwave conditions.

He ordered district authorities to establish Heatwave Relief Camps immediately. He also directed for special arrangements in hospitals for treatment of the heatstroke patients.

Murad Ali Shah also advised people to observe precautionary measures for safety while going out of their homes.

It is to be mentioned here that extreme heat has gripped much of Sindh, with the PMD reporting that the cities of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand and Dadu topped the heat charts at 46.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. This was above the normal temperature by 2.8 degrees Celcius in Shaheed Benazirabad, 4.3 degrees Celcius in Sakrand and 3.8 degrees Celcius in Dadu.

In Hyderabad, temperatures crossed the 45 degrees Celcius mark.

Officials warned that persistent high temperatures could continue and urged residents to limit outdoor activity, stay hydrated and take precautions against heat-related illnesses.