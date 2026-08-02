KARACHI: In various areas of the port city, people have complained a strong gas like smell causing problem in breathing with an uneasy feeling.

The gas-like smell has been reported from Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony, Karsaz and the areas adjoining to Stadium Road.

The gas utility spokesperson has clarified that the work on a new pipeline has been under progress at Abul Hassan Isfahani Road and testing work has been ongoing to activate the pipeline.

“During the testing smelly substances used to be added to the natural gas have been included in an increased scale,” the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson explained.

“The gas smell could be felt in some areas stronger than the usual,” according to the statement.

The utility said that it is receiving gas leakage complaints from some areas. “The system’s all pressures are normal without any leakage report,” spokesperson said.

“The quantity of the smelly substance has been temporarily increased”.

The utility has requested consumers to work as usual without any alarm.