Karachi: Snatched mobile phones being smuggled to Afghanistan

KARACHI: A police investigation found the smuggling of snatched mobile phones from Karachi to Afghanistan in an organised way, ARY News reported on Friday.

Karachi police unearthed an organised criminal network that is involved in the smuggling of snatched mobile phones from the metropolis to Afghanistan

The revelations were made by an alleged street criminal who was arrested by West investigation police.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Arif Rao told the media that the arrested suspect sold the snatched mobile phone to another criminal who later smuggled it to Afghanistan.

Last year, a probe revealed the online trading of expensive mobile phones in the international markets that were snatched from Karachi citizens.

Earlier, Ferozabad police station also arrested a three-member inter-provincial gang and recovered 35 expensive mobile phones and three pistols.

