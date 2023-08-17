Karachi: Stray dogs bite more than 26,000 people in 2022, SHC told

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday was told stray dogs bite more than 200,000 citizens in Sindh including 26,000 in Karachi during 2022, ARY News reported.

The details were shared by Tariq Masood advocate during the hearing of different pleas against the influx of stray dogs in the province.

The petitioner further said that the laws for the measures for the prevention of dogs breed were not enforced. On the court’s order, the government claimed the provision of anti-rabies vaccine at the 34 govt hospitals in the province, but the situation on the ground is different against the claim, he added.

The petitioner further said a couple traveling on motorbike died while avoiding charging stray dogs in Karachi.

Justice Irfan Saadat Khan asked who is responsible for controlling the breeding of stray dogs. Secretary local government and other departments are responsible for controlling the population of stray dogs, the government’s lawyer responded to the judge.

The SHC while summoning the secretary of local government adjourned the hearing of the case until September 17.

Earlier in August 2022, a teenage girl died when a pet dog attacked and injured her in her house in Kahka village. They said that Rozina Bibi, 13, had come from Abbottabad to live with her maternal grandparents in Kahka.