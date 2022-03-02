Karachi street crime: Draft law for e-tagging of offenders sent for vetting

KARACHI: Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab said on Wednesday that the draft law for legislation on e-tagging of street criminals was fianlised and sent for vetting.

The Sindh govt spokesperson shared this development during a meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and also attended by Karachi police chief, Additional Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The AIG Karachi informed the meeting that 7,500 criminals arrested previously are either on bail or in the hiding. “These criminals are found of repeatedly involved in street crime activities,” he said.

To this, adviser to CM on law said that they had prepared a draft law for e-tracking of criminals.

The chief minister further asked the legal team to engage lawyers for the cancellation of bail of street criminals.

“I want Karachi free of street crimes. I have given police with every resource and now I want results,” the chief minister said and asked the top cops to fire police officers who are found neglecting their duty besides also directing them to submit a day-to-day report on police patrolling and crackdown against criminals.

