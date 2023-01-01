Karachi street crime victim stops vehicle of Sindh CM

KARACHI: A woman who became a victim of street crime stopped Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s car in protest as she was robbed last night in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah today visited different areas of the port city and met and interact with the area residents, meanwhile at one location he played cricket with the children playing on the street.

The woman came to the door of CM’s vehicle and started crying to get justice as the police is not cooperating with her to register a First Information Report (FIR).

The security personnel tried to stop the woman from talking to CM but Murad Ali Shah stopped the police staff and talked with the victim.

The woman told Shah that the police officials are not registering her complaints. She said that she is a school teacher and the sole breadwinner of her family.

The woman sought Sindh CM’s assistance in this regard. Following CM’s instructions, Murtaza Wahab directed Superintendent Police (SP) Gulshan to assist the woman.

