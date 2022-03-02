I want Karachi free of street crimes, CM Sindh directs police

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday warned to remove police officers over their failure to tackle street crimes in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

While chairing a law and order meeting which was also attended by the chief secretary, IG Sindh, AIG Karachi, secretary home and others, the chief minister said that he wanted a concrete action against street crime.

“I want Karachi free of street crimes. I have given police with every resource and now I want results,” the chief minister said and asked the top cops to fire police officers who are found neglecting their duty besides also directing them to submit a day-to-day report on police patrolling and crackdown against criminals.

The AIG Karachi informed the meeting that 7,500 criminals arrested previously are either on bail or in the hiding. “These criminals are found of repeatedly involved in street crime activities,” he said.

To this, adviser to CM on law said that they had prepared a draft law for e-tracking of criminals. The chief minister further asked the legal team to engage lawyers for the cancellation of bail of street criminals.

CM Murad Ali Shah further directed action against drug addicts and directed the officials to arrest them and shift them to a rehabilitation centre in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

